Death Notices

Allan M. Boston, 64, of Albany, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Richard D. Lilja, 86, of Corvallis, died November 12 at Regent Court. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Keith D. Martin, 82, of Adair Village, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home

Marvin M. Martin, 88, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 14, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Joseph Miltenberger, 60, of Albany, passed away on November 9, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lonnie K. Plumley, 70, of Albany, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lyle L. Riggers, 84, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at The Regent Court. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Charlotte "Char" M. Smith, 87, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at Waverly Place Assisted Living. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thad Toews, 51, of Scio, passed away Friday at Salem Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dennis Wayne Warren, 74, of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Thomas Michael "Mike" Wilson, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Judy Lynn Tucker, 46, of Albany, passed away at her home on November 6, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joanne Mariea Wolf, 80, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.