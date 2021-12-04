 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Roy A. Duncan, 85, of Albany, died on December 3, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Pauline May Fitzpatrick, 84, of Albany, died Monday, November 29, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joleen "Jody" Ann McDermott, 75, of Sweet Home, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Pearl Imogene McMurrin, 73, of Albany, died on December 1, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Janet Gray Paul, 86, of Corvallis, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Mount Bachelor Assisted Living in Bend, Oregon. Arrangements by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home.

