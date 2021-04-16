 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Ila May MacLeod, 91, of Corvallis, died April 15, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

James S. Mefford, Sr., 83, of Blodgett, died April 1, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Elgin Douglas Rau, 87, of Albany, died April 11, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Neptune Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

