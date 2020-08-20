Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David A. Gilbert, 67, passed away August 4, 2020, in Salem, Oregon. An outdoor service will be held at the Corvallis Country Club on Monday, August 24 at 1 p.m. COVID restrictions will apply. Restlawn Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Merilyn Jean (Hromas) Jensen, 81, formerly of Albany, passed away August 2, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Arrangements were handled by Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.

George Talcott Root, 87, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Donald A. Van Walk, 73, of Albany passed away Friday evening while visiting Newport. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com