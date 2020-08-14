Death notices

Duane Clyde Anderson, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Edward Burrell, 72, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com
Marion Lucille Cota, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Douglas Field, 93, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Jerry Sparks, 69, of Philomath passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Marcene A. Stuart, 86, of Albany passed away on August 12, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
