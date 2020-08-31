Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norman D. Philpot, 83, passed away on Thursday August 27, in Albany. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

Michael Allen Hodges, 77, passed away on Friday, August 28, in Lebanon. You may leave your online condolences for his family at www.husonjost.om.

Lillian Ida Patton, 80 of Albany passed away Thursday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Colleen Tarr, 58, of Albany passed away on August 27, 2020. Final arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

James G. Littlefield, 78, of Philomath, passed away at his home in Philomath on Saturday, August 29, 2020. McHenry Funeral home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Robert Allen Lacy 86 of Medford passed away on August 28, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Raymon Dale Burrows, 62, of Albany passed away Friday at his home. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com