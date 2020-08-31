Death Notices

Norman D. Philpot, 83, passed away on Thursday August 27, in Albany. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.
Michael Allen Hodges, 77, passed away on Friday, August 28, in Lebanon. You may leave your online condolences for his family at www.husonjost.om.
Lillian Ida Patton, 80 of Albany passed away Thursday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Colleen Tarr, 58, of Albany passed away on August 27, 2020. Final arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
James G. Littlefield, 78, of Philomath, passed away at his home in Philomath on Saturday, August 29, 2020. McHenry Funeral home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Robert Allen Lacy 86 of Medford passed away on August 28, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Raymon Dale Burrows, 62, of Albany passed away Friday at his home. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
David W. Roe, 73, passed away on Friday, August 28, in Albany. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.
Virginia A. Parker, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 29, in Corvallis. Please leave condolences for her family online at www.hustonjost.com
Oliver John Fleshman, 61, of Oregon City and formerly of the mid valley passed away in Oregon City. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.