Death Notices

Kathleen Hostick, 63, of Eugene passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Claudine Rose Montoya, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Jack David Patton, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

Kim Sharlene Vandenberg, 53, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com