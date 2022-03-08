 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Debra Rae Kelly, 63, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Melba Weinberg, 96, of Albany, passed away March 7, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Wilma "Jean" Wood, 96, of Lebanon, passed away, March 7, 2022. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

