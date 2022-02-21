 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Charlene Hart, 86, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, at her home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Angela Fay Hoard, 56, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ardeth E Jones, 96, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Maureen Eileen Miner, 61, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Shirley Martha Pierce, 92, of Albany, passed away Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Imogene Kay Rosencrantz, 82, of Foster, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lorraine Shirley Stiles, 92, of Sweet Home, formerly of Beaverton, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements

