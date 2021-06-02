 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Earl Harry Baker Jr., 90, of Brownsville, died May 31, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kimberly Dawn Ferguson, 52, of Lebanon, died June 1, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Julie Ann Patterson, 73, of Lebanon, died June 1, 2021, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

