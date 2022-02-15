 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

JoAnn Fryman, 85, of Albany, passed away on February 7, 2022 in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Susan M. Huffaker, 66, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday February 6, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

