Death Notices

Elizabeth "Betty" Hamlin Luck, 97, died March 11, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Keith A. Miller, 68, died on Thursday, March 18, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for his family at Huston-Jost.

Henry Ray Smith, 77, of Scio, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Gail Elizabeth Tofflemire, 71, of Philomath, Oregon died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Thursday, March 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

