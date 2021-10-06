Death Notices

Dawn Marion Brockman, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 29, in Albany, Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jose L. Hernandez Santiago, 57, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Jerrod B. Johnson, 42, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Ralph E. Pinkerton, 98, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.