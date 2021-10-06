 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dawn Marion Brockman, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 29, in Albany, Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jose L. Hernandez Santiago, 57, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Jerrod B. Johnson, 42, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Ralph E. Pinkerton, 98, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News