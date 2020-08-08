Death Notices

Michele Irene Andersen, 36, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Kenneth W. Bate, 90, longtime Sweet Home resident, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Brenda Jean Collins, 56, of Albany passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Gerald Lee Stroud, 57, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Edgar Benjamin Volkers, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
