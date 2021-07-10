 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Mahlon H. Grimes, 80, of Adair Village, Oregon, died at his home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce H. Northam, 89, of Corvallis, died July 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Violet D. Trosper, 87, of Corvallis, died July 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

