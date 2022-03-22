Death Notices

Tawni Blu Anderson, 27, of Lebanon, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Anne J. Cotton, 90, of Corvallis, passed away March 19, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Peggy R. Hall, 87, of Albany, passed away March 21, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Kortney Dean Anderson, 45, of Albany, passed away March 21, 2022 at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.