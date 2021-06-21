Death Notices

Walter Melvin Clair, 88, of Albany, died June 18, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Lois Isabel Williams Crow, 96, of Albany, passed away June 19, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert Earl Eriksen, 93, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, in Arizona. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Phyllis V. Foley, 92 of Albany passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kenneth M. Fry, 84, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis, Saturday, June 19, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ted Gay, 75, of Lebanon, died, Saturday, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
O. Wanda Gray, 99, passed away June 19, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bill G. Lanham, 86, of Albany died June 17, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Hilda Hurst, 91, of Albany died June 18, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Harold Wilson McDowell, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Mark Alan Poindexter, 64 of Albany, passed away Saturday morning, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Freda "Lorene" Swander, 90, of Albany passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.