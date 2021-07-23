Death Notices

Glenna J. Andross, 85, of Lebanon, died July 21, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara Lee Cate, 82, of Albany, died July 21, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bonnie L. Elliott, 72, of Lebanon, died, July 22, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Shirley Goble, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
James Timothy Healy, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Darlene Leklem, 77, of Corvallis, passed away at her home, July 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Jean Olds, 90, of Albany, passed away July 20, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ruby E. Poteet, 88, of Lebanon, died July 20, 2021, at Willamette Manor, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gloria J. Schamp, 82, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, July 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
