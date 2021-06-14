Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Virgil Leroy Cramblett, 74, of Sweet Home, passed away June 11, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Marjorie Clair Knittel, 86, of Corvallis Oregon, passed away June 11, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Janice Ellen Martin, 69, of Jefferson passed away at her home June 12, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

