Death Notices

Beverly A. Maltbie, age 81, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending with DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Timothy R. McQueary, 76, of Sweet Home died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carolyn J. Suckow, 59, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Claude E. Swanson, 87, of Lebanon, died February 17, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Breaking News