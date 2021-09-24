Death Notices

Allen Van Etten, 71, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ernest E. Green, 90, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dr. Melvin Greenblatt, 91, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Susan M. Keiraleyn (Winslow), 68, of Lebanon, passed away on September 19, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Martin Charles Pembleton, 74, of Albany, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Louie Dale Taylor, 91, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Donna E. Titgen, 82, of Albany, passed away on Thursday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.
Cherri Joan Washburne, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
