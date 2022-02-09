 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Davis C. Floyd, 62, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at Peace Health Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

