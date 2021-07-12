Death Notices

Gregory Dale Adams, 60, of Lebanon, died July 11, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Steven Paul Graham, 45, died on July 9, 2021, in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Danny R Holmes, 78, of Albany, died on July 5, 2021. Neptune Society is handling arrangements.
Earl A. Hunter, 77, of Lebanon, died July 11, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Judy Mae Kaczmarek, 71, of Sweet Home, died Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Donna M. Johnson, 73, of Albany died on July 4, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Valeta Belle McCullough, 83, of Albany, died on July 3, 2021 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James "Jim" Alan Schwartz, 83, of Corvallis, died on July 9, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
