Death Notices

Myrna P. Bell, 93, formerly of Corvallis, died February 11, in Kennewick, Washington. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marline A. Bowman, 88, of Philomath, passed away at her home in Philomath on Friday, February 11, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kathy Joyce Comstock, 72, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Erna Jean Flannery, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Saturday, February 12, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alvin Edwin Kuhl, Jr., 70, of Philomath, passed away February 5, 2022. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service, Lebanon.

Lee Kane Lazaro, 67, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on Friday, February 11, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Josephine "Josie" Liming, 92, of Lebanon, died February 11, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Erric M. Morley, 53, of Albany, passed away at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bernice Caroline O'Dell, 94, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jared R. Pastega, 39, died February 8, 2022 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles William Sieg Sr., 94, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Susan A. Simpson, of Lebanon, passed away January 30, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Brittney Sue Taylor, 31, of Junction City, Oregon died unexpectedly near Monroe, Oregon on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Laynette Taylor, 51, of Junction City, died unexpectedly near Monroe, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.