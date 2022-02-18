Death Notices

Elden R. Aerni, 82, of Brownsville, passed away February 15, 2022 in Brownsville. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rick C. Barnes (Rickey), 67, of Philomath, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his residence. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kelly Brooke Gray, 53, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, February 14, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rodney Hart, 88, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bruce Clayton Johnson, 78, formerly of Corvallis, passed away in Sunnyside, Washington on Feb. 15, 2022. Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Vera Lynn Larsen, 64, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Eulalia L. Ragan, 97, of Albany, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her residence. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Nancy Waggener, 70, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
