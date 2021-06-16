Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Janet LoMae Davis, 65, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wanda E. Hunter, 88, of Corvallis, passed away at Conifer House Hospice in Corvallis, Friday, June 11, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Katherine Paul, 74, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Dillon Kenneth White, 26, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

