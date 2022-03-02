Death Notices

Dominick Antone Andrizzi Jr., 69, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Garey W. Higgins, 18, of Clackamas, passed away Feb. 1, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Donna May LeBard, 88, of Scio, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Julia Mary Newman, 94, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements

Donald Dean Studer, 81, of Jefferson, passed away at his home Monday, February 28, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.