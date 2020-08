Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jerie Ann McFarland, 73, formerly of Tillamook, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her Philomath home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com .

Kathryn D. Thomaston, 82, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Services will be in Ozark, Alabama. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.