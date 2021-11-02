Death Notices

Kathryn H. Conner, 94, of Corvallis died Nov 1, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Douglas Howell DeWeese, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Steven Douglas Eby, 71, of Corvallis passed away Sunday Oct. 31, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Elaine, aka "Anne" Jones, 85, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Alice "Machelle" Kennedy, 78, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melvin Martin Lapin, 66, of Albany passed away on October 31, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Elson "Vern" Mills, 92, of Philomath passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon on Monday, November 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.