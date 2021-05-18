Death Notices

 Skip to main content
James "Jim" Darrell Brush, 77, of Albany, died Sunday evening at the Salem Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Stanley "Stan" Charles Herb, 73, of Albany, died May 16, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Susan A. Johnson, 72, of Albany, died May 17, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

