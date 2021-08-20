 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Larry H. Joyner, 79, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Evergreen Hospice house, Albany. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Millard Leo Paulus, 85, of Tangent, died Friday, August 13, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

