Death Notices

Gary L. Hermansen, 72, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Diane L. Nunes, 69, of Lebanon, died December 8, 2021, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Richard Peterson, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

