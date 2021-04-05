Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Lori Ann Duvall (Bjornstad), 67, of Tangent, died April 1, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Alfred David Fryer, 93, of Albany, died April 2, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tipton "Tip" Wayne Kerr, 79, of Albany died on April 3, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vanda Lee Pulver, 80, of Albany, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

