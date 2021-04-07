Death Notices

Helen R. Dickason, 94, of Corvallis, died at Corvallis Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Earl C. Hull, 73, of Lebanon, died April 5, 2021 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wilma Lee-Hull, 80, of Corvallis, died Monday, April 5 at Willamette Springs Memory Care. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kendal Hikaru Kobayashi, 20, of Pearl City, Hawaii, died unexpectedly in Corvallis on Monday, April 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Anthony Linenberger, 87, of Albany, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sylvia P. Sprouse, 94, of Philomath, died at her home in Philomath on Saturday, April 3, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.