Death Notices

Helen R. Dickason, 94, of Corvallis, died at Corvallis Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Earl C. Hull, 73, of Lebanon, died April 5, 2021 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wilma Lee-Hull, 80, of Corvallis, died Monday, April 5 at Willamette Springs Memory Care. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kendal Hikaru Kobayashi, 20, of Pearl City, Hawaii, died unexpectedly in Corvallis on Monday, April 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Anthony Linenberger, 87, of Albany, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sylvia P. Sprouse, 94, of Philomath, died at her home in Philomath on Saturday, April 3, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.