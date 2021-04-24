 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Robert "Bob" Beckner, 83, of Albany died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his residence. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary G. Crouch, 81, died April 22, 2021, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenneth D. Kirkelie, 85, of Lebanon, died April 21, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

