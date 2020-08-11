Death Notices

Gerald Lee Allison, 85, of Corvallis passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.
Norma “Delene” Haake, 83, of Albany passed away Friday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
William Edward McCartin, 98, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Sharon Sue Rowton, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Brent William Ring, 63, of Albany passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Jonathan Streeta Hooker, 58, of Corvallis and Gresham, Oregon, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Burial is planned in Springfield, Missouri. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Donald “Don” Lee Brown, 87, of Albany passed away Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
