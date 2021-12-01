Death Notices

Phyllis Lee Billman, 83, of Lebanon, formerly of Albany, died November 27, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Ann Hanson, 78, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, November 30, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Victor Glenn Lopez, 66, of Albany passed away on November 29, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mayvin Danford Sinclair, 88, of Philomath passed away November 17, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.
Mary Ann Stilwell, 89, of Albany passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Travelle Marjorie Williams, 92, of Lebanon passed away on November 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
