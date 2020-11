Death Notices

Charles Wallace Woosley, 90, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William Clark Koski, 33, of Corvallis passed away at his home in Corvallis on Monday, November 11, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Colleen L. Noonan, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Corvallis Manor. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mitzi Barr, 87, of Corvallis and Salem, passed away on November 14, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Louis B. Pankratz, 90, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his Albany home. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.