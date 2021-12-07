Death Notices

James A. Haynie Jr., 85, of Albany passed away September 20, 2021. Neptune Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Judy A. Heath, 75, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gerald Edward "Joe" Luke, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dolores J. Seemuth, 93, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Sunday, December 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sharon Lee Tacy, 80, passed away in Springfield. Sunset Hills Funeral Home Crematorium and Cemetery in Eugene is handling arrangements.