Death Notices

James A. Haynie Jr., 85, of Albany passed away September 20, 2021. Neptune Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Judy A. Heath, 75, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gerald Edward "Joe" Luke, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dolores J. Seemuth, 93, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Sunday, December 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sharon Lee Tacy, 80, passed away in Springfield. Sunset Hills Funeral Home Crematorium and Cemetery in Eugene is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.