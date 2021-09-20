Death Notices

Kenny Bushnell, 67, of Albany passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jimmie Dean Evans, 84, of Albany died on September 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Martha Griffin, 89, of Albany passed away Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Delores M. Halvorson, 93, of Lebanon died Friday, September 17, 2021 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marsha Langer, 72, of Albany passed away Monday at Corvallis Manor. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

James L. Tinnin, 88, of Lebanon died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Dee Walburn, 38, of Albany passed away on September 12, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.