 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenny Bushnell, 67, of Albany passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jimmie Dean Evans, 84, of Albany died on September 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Martha Griffin, 89, of Albany passed away Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Delores M. Halvorson, 93, of Lebanon died Friday, September 17, 2021 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marsha Langer, 72, of Albany passed away Monday at Corvallis Manor. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

James L. Tinnin, 88, of Lebanon died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Dee Walburn, 38, of Albany passed away on September 12, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News