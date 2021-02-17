 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices

Death Notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Stanley Allen Byrd, 76, died on Saturday, February 13, in Corvallis. You may leave condolences for his family at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Sharon K. Poppleton, 84, of Albany, died Monday afternoon at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald G. Ruff Jr., 73, of Albany, died February 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carole Darlene Warner, 87, of Albany, died February 15, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests break out in Spain over arrest of anti-monarchy rapper

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News