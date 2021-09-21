Death Notices

Grover Leo Beam Sr., 79, of Albany passed away on September 19, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Eric W. Cruikshank, 77, of Toledo, Oregon passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Friday, September 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Janis Hannon, 81, of Albany passed away on September 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Corinne E. Kundert, 94, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at her home in Corvallis on Saturday, September 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Brooke J. Lev-Sieger, 41, of Philomath died Monday, September 13, 2021 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Evelyn "Lyn" M. Martin, 80, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Matthew B. Pastusek, 26, of The Woodlands, Texas died Friday, September 17, 2021 in Philomath, Oregon. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Ronald E. Williamson, 87, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
