Death Notices

Virginia "Dyna" Besse, 97, of Corvallis, died July 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathleen M. Coleman, 66, of Corvallis, died July 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dixie J. Crawford, 89, of Corvallis, died July 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Paul Ray Emerson, 63, of Albany, died on July 3, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joanne Haas, 87, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at the Mennonite Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia L. LaVoie, 80, of Lebanon, died July 3, 2021, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Michael J. O'Malley, 63, of Corvallis, passed away at his home, Thursday, July 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kevin Marc Ramos, 56, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, July 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Paul Emil Rohner, 95, of Florence, passed away at his home in Florence, Monday, July 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sam Rover Thomson, 2 months, 11 days, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, July 3, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
