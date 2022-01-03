Death Notices

Joseph Grey Ambrose II, 73, of Albany passed away on December 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Orion "O.C." Brewer, 96, of Lebanon, died January 1, 2022, at the Oaks of Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey "Jeff" Clark, 61, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Maxine Gray, 77, of Philomath, passed away at Timberview Care Home in Albany, Sunday, January 2, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Martin L. Green, 57, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
Thomas E. Green, 75, of Corvallis passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Gurney Blair Haworth, 94, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Terry Ray Pacheco, 62, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Judy A. Rambo, 89, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Otis Seavey, 89, of Albany, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jacob L. Smith, 85, died on Thursday, December 30, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.
Doyle A. Waltenburg, 89, of Lebanon, died January 2, 2022, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
