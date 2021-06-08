 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Caroline Edith Johnson, 68, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lois M. Schulte, 89, of Lebanon, died June 4, 2021, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

