Death Notices

Beverly Plank, 89, of Corvallis, died May 17. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Donald C. Reed, 87, of Lebanon, died Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
P. Debora Rueben, 67, of Lebanon, died May 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Douglas Lee Toews, 79, of Albany, died Tuesday morning at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gilberto Yzaguirre, 63, of Albany, died Friday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
