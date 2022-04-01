 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Robert "Bob" Deibele, 79, of Lebanon, passed away March 29, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians release bats they stored in fridges while fleeing war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News