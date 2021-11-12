 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Wanda Rose McCalister, 74, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Joy Annette Mills, 92, of Corvallis, died November 10, 2021, at Timberhill Place in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Victor L. White, 84, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

