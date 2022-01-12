 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Jim D. Ballard aka "Jimmie, 77, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan funeral Home.

Milton C. Cohen (AKA "Mickey"), 100, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Joanne B. Deming, 84, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, at her home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Earl Edward Ewert, 69, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on December 31, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Debra Denise Felts, 63, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dixie Lee Frances, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Roberta "Robbie" Kruesi, 75, of Philomath, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Patricia J. Obert, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Keith Lester Phillips, 74, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday evening, at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John N. Pinkerton, 76, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Edith Slater, 100, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Michelle E. Stevenson, 66, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

