Death Notices

Linda Lee Delano, 75, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Clayton "Gene" Hollifield, 79, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donna Jessie Sapp, 86, of Albany, previously of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.
Megha Shyam, 83, of Corvallis, died February 22, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Robert Donald Smith, 58, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Travis Jason Thurman, 50, of Lebanon, passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.