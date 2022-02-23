 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Linda Lee Delano, 75, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Clayton "Gene" Hollifield, 79, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donna Jessie Sapp, 86, of Albany, previously of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

Megha Shyam, 83, of Corvallis, died February 22, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Robert Donald Smith, 58, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Travis Jason Thurman, 50, of Lebanon, passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

